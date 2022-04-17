Kendall Jenner predicted Kourtney and Travis Barker’s story!

In a recent interview, Kendall Jenner confessed that she predicted the love story between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!

On April 14, Hulu unveiled the first episode of The Kardashians. Several family members took the opportunity to confide in their loved ones. For her part, Kendall Jenner revealed that she had predicted .

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker madly in love

Kendall Jenner recently shared that she knew all along that her sister Kourtney was going to end up in a relationship with Travis Barker. She revealed: “I have a secret psychic ability that no one knows about” .

Kendall Jenner also added: “And ignored for a long time. I always had a hunch and encouraged Kourtney. Every day I was like, ‘Do it, try it! Try’. » .

Before adding also: “Because they were very good friends for a long time. Just try, level up, what will hurt you? » . Kourtney did well to listen to her sister.

If Kourtney Kardashian has been friends with Travis Barker for years, the two took a long time to take the leap. However, the pretty brunette has always . The main interested party has also given information.

Kendall Jenner’s sister said: “Last year during the pandemic, we were texting each other, so I just had a nice conversation” . Afterwards, the two reunited to see a movie.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed: “He didn’t move at all in the film” . Before adding: “He was taking a long time. The movie was over. We started another movie” .

Kendall Jenner predicted her sister’s romance

Kendall Jenner’s sister also continued: “I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon. So I took the first step. . Kourtney Kardashian has good to listen to your heart.

And for good reason, his relationship has been going on for a while now with Travis Barker. For her part, Kylie Jenner always knew that this love relationship was going to happen. “I can’t read the palm of my hand” .

Before adding: “But I have great intuition. And I feel my energies and my spirit very well. I know that when I feel something, it’s real” . According to her, the young woman has psychic powers.

Kendall Jenner also explained: “Sometimes there are a lot of people with weird intentions. I don’t trust people at first. But once you’re around me, I’m very loyal and open, like a cat.” .

Finally, she concluded: ” I swear. I’ve always had a very good sense of perception.” . If the reality TV candidate has a good intuition, the beauty is

In an interview with Vogue, Kendall Jenner also confided: “I know I have a very privileged lifestyle. I know that I surely don’t have the daily difficulties that some people may have » .

Before adding: “I have a great family, a great job, I’m also financially stable. I am very lucky. It doesn’t mean that I don’t have disabling anxiety” .

Over the years, Kendall Jenner still tries to get better!