Kendall Jenner pressed by her mother to have a baby, she pushes a rant

Kris Jenner wants more grandkids and doesn’t fail to let it be known. Much to the displeasure of Kendall Jenner. In an interview for the program “Daily Pop”, the model confided that she was tired of the pressure that her mother was putting on her shoulders to become pregnant soon: “She sends me a random text message saying: ‘I think it’s is the time.” and I answer him: “It is not rather for me to know.” “Present during the show, Kris Jenner then replied:” It’s just a nice reminder. »

A secret love life

In a relationship with Devin Booker since the summer of 2020, Kendall Jenner seems very happy in love for a few years. A happiness that she owes in particular to the fact of protecting her private life as much as possible by not exposing her in family reality TV. She explained her position: “I’m not saying this against them, but Kylie and I have had the opportunity to see our big sisters go through marriages, relationships and breakups in a very public way. (…) It makes my life much easier and our relationship much better, to be honest… For me, it’s something private that should not be brought to judgment or known to everyone. »

This is not the first time that Kris Jenner has openly pressed her daughter to become a mother herself. Last February, on the set of the Ellen DeGeneres show, she was asked which of her six children would have a baby soon. Kris Jenner then replied: “I think it would be nice if it was Kendall [Jenner]. She is the only one who has no children. The pressure is at its peak.