Kendall Jenner: private life and career

She just turned 26, is world famous and one of the highest paid and sought after super models by stylists around the world. The success of Kendall Jenner seems to have no brake.

Her career began at a very young age, when she started being part of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, started in 2007. Kendall in fact, for those few who still don’t know it, is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, which is the mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, all born from a previous marriage to attorney Robert Kardashian.

Despite not being one of the protagonists, the reality show marked the beginning of his fame, but despite what one might think, the reality show was more of an obstacle than an advantage. Kendall said in some interviews that she had problems starting to work as a model, because according to the brands it was already too popular and above all because his celebrity was due to a reality show.

Kendall Jenner, however, has worked hard, has shown that she has a great talent, as well as an amazing beauty, and that she deserves a place in the Olympus of fashion. Since it started Kendall never stopped and today she is one of the most requested, highest paid, but above all most loved by fans supermodels. Let’s find out all about her, her work and her private life.

For those who show Kendall Jenner

Jenner’s modeling career began in 2014, when she modeled for Givenchy, Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Emilio Pucci and Fendi. The same year she was chosen as the new face of Estée Lauder’s advertising campaigns. Hence her climb to success, which leads her to work with Victoria’s Secret, Balmain, Adidas, Calvin Klein and many other fashion brands.

In 2015 one of his shots is crowned post with the most likes on Instagram of the year and thanks to her work in 2017 and 2018 Kendal Jenner became the highest paid model of the year, removing the crown from Gisele Bündchen after 14 years. In addition to being a model Kendall is also an entrepreneur: after launching Moon Oral Care, a line of products dedicated to oral hygiene and this year together with his sister Kim Kardashian announced the birth of 818, his brand of tequila made with Mexican agave.

The controversy

This has caused her numerous controversies on social networks and fans have accused her of cultural appropriation. Agave is in fact an extremely important product in Mexico and many are also concerned about the exploitation of the Mexican territory and the workers. In addition to the controversy over his Tequila brand, there was no lack of controversy over his career, as in the case of Pepsi commercial, immediately withdrawn because accused of appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement, of criticism for his photos in lingerie , for which she was accused of lowering the self-esteem of her followers or accused of post photos retouched with Photoshop.

Who is Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend

Kendall has always been extremely secretive about her private life. On social media he does not publish anything concerning his own life off the catwalks, except for some shots with the family and stories with friends and friends. Even as regards his love story we know very few details about the relationship between Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles, we have news of some more flirtation and we know she is currently engaged with Devin Booker , NBA basketball player, with whom she has been engaged since May 2020.

Why do we like Kendall so much?

Kendall Jenner is a style icon, who dictates the rules of fashion and reinvents them. At her friend’s wedding Lauren Perez a few weeks ago she showed up with a super sexy cut out dress, which has upset the canons of the aesthetics of ceremonial dresses. She is also a girl ironic and funny, very linked to his family, but that does not mean that he wants to follow all in its footsteps. It is indeed the only one of the Jenner and Kardashian sisters to have no children and in a funny Instagram story she portrayed herself blissfully swimming in the pool, while her sisters were dealing with a horde of small children (by the way, do you know that between brothers and sisters Kendall has eighteen grandchildren?)

We also like it a lot because he also uses his fame to talk about important topics: as Bella Hadid had the strength to talk about her mental health and the anxiety attacks she suffered from as a child, after a life spent in the spotlight, and to skin positivity . The model indeed had acne problems, so she had to face several challenges as a teenager and even as an adult, when during the Golden Globes of 2018 his problem was put in the spotlight without his consent. But this has (and has) taught her to love herself regardless of appearance.

