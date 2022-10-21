Kendall Jenner reacts to criticism

Kendall Jenner is on the poster of the show “The Kardashians”.

If Kendall Jenner has established herself as an essential figure in the world of fashion, the eldest of the Jenners is however struggling to achieve unanimity. The reason ? An unflattering reputation that has stuck with him for some time.

In the latest episode of “Kardashians”, the show’s producer asked the model to open up about the criticism he receives: “What is the worst misconception about you that you have ever heard? »

“I think the one that hurts me the most is the idea that I’m a mean person, because that’s not the case at all,” Kendall Jenner confided, “It can be so vexing to see that someone is questioning your personality. If only people really knew me. »

Anxious because of hate

In the latest “Kardashian’s” episode, Kendall Jenner has to go on a business trip for her brand, 818 Tequila. But the model explains that each outing in public, where she potentially meets a lot of people, now causes her a feeling of anxiety. “Everything I do brings me hate,” Kim Kardashian’s sister explained, “I could just walk down the street, do nothing special, and there will always be someone who has something to criticize. . »

