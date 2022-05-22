Kendall Jenner reacts to Weeknd replacing Kanye at Coachella

His prayers were answered.

Kendall Jenner has reacted subtly to the news that The Weeknd is replacing her ex-brother-in-law Kanye West as the headliner at Coachella 2022.

The model, 26, dropped a praying hands emoji on the “Take My Breath” singer’s Instagram post on Wednesday, showcasing the California-based music festival’s updated lineup.

Coachella organizers announced earlier today that The Weeknd, 32, and house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia would take over the rapper’s slots on Sunday April 17 and Sunday April 24.

While Jenner’s reaction may indicate she’s simply a fan of the ‘Blinding Lights’ crooner’s music, it could also be seen as an affront to West, 44, who has launched numerous public attacks on her sister Kim Kardashian. , their family and Kardashian’s boyfriend. , Pete Davidson, in recent months.

The model dropped a praying hands emoji on The Weeknd’s post announcing the new range. Getty Images

Earlier this week, Page Six exclusively reported that The Weeknd was looking like the frontrunner to replace the “All of the Lights” rapper, who dropped out of the gig less than two weeks before showtime.

“Kanye has retired from Coachella for good,” an insider told Us on Monday. “He didn’t rehearse or mount any production.”

Our source confirmed that Travis Scott, who shares two children with Kylie Jenner, “was supposed to join [West] on the scene.”

“Now it would be next to impossible for him to put it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him,” our source shared, adding, “Kanye is stepping back because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete; he wants to get help.

West bailed out the gig less than two weeks before showtime. Getty Images for Coachella

We broke the news that West recently told Kardashian he was “going to get help” following her tirade of disturbing behavior – some of which led to a 24-hour Instagram suspension and even the removal of her performance at the Grammys.

Sources tell us that West, who shares four children with the beauty mogul, has promised not to make “public appearances or inflammatory statements on social media” while he “steps away” to ” improve”.

A rep for the Grammy winner told Page Six, “Right now, Ye is in a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Kardashian and Ye were declared legally single in March amid their ongoing divorce.