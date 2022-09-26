Kendall Jenner recalls wearing a sheer top at the Marc Jacobs show

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kendall Jenner, who has walked in some of the biggest fashion shows in the world and is now a seasoned model, recalled the very first high-end fashion show she ever did.

During her recent interview for Vogue’s “Life in Looks” series, she recalled her first fashion show with fond memories and no regrets, even if what she wore left little to the imagination.

The first show Jenner walked in was in 2014, when the 18-year-old model walked the Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week wearing a brown v-neck long-sleeve sweater and a khaki pants.

“It was actually my first high-end fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs,” Jenner told the outlet. “I actually couldn’t believe I was there. Oddly, I had little nerves and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat, they weren’t big high heels. I was pretty cool even though my boobies were out,” Jenner said.

Jenner also talked about going to her agency for walking lessons before the show because it was her first.

“I remember walking into my agency and kind of taking a walking lesson because I didn’t necessarily know what I was doing. I think I took tipping too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got to the trail. I’ve learned a lot since then,” the “Kardashians” star shared.

Jenner also explained that she wasn’t terribly nervous about walking the runway in her revealing outfit.

“I remember getting a call from my agent saying Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top and I was like ‘I’m in, like I don’t mind. I’m fine with the nipple. ‘ It didn’t make me more nervous,” she recalls.

During the interview, Jenner looked at footage of other major fashion moments from her career, including Met Gala appearances, Vogue covers, and other fashion shows.