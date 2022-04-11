Kendall Jenner refuses that Devin Booker is in “The Kardashians”!

Kendall Jenner is adamant. The model refuses to allow her boyfriend Devin Booker to appear on “The Kardashians”.

Kendall Jenner is not one to keep quiet

No need to introduce it. Around the world, everyone knows Kendall Jenner.

Well it’s nothing to say. On Instagram, the pretty brunette is followed by no less than 230 million followers.

Thus, in a few years, Kendall Jenner has established herself as a true icon on the Web. But, if the young woman is very influential on the networks, sometimes she gets tackled.

Yes, because, for those who remember, a few months ago, a photo of the star got her subscribers talking. It is necessary to believe that the latter do not let anything pass.

Thus, the latter have tackled the toes of the model on Instagram. criticisms to which the young woman hastened to answer.

After all, no one is perfect. Even members of the Kardashian family have complexes or even problems.

Besides, the 26-year-old star has decided, there is little time to to shed light on something that is eating away at her for a long time. Namely, his social anxiety.

Yes, because the pretty brunette sometimes has to face terrible moments of anxiety. On Instagram, moreover, the model unveiled her tips for dealing with her many anxieties.

But, in addition to having found her own method, Kendall Jenner knows thatshe can count on the support of Devin Booker, her boy friend. Moreover, speaking of the basketball player, the pretty brunette made a big decision for her success.

Model denies Devin Booker being on The Kardashians

The Kardashians still have a lot of surprises in store for their fans. Indeed, the most publicized family in the world is about to release a brand new show.

Her name is The Kardashians. Yes, it is as simple as that.

Moreover, this project is set to premiere on Hulu in the spring of 2022. In short, it’s only a matter of time before fans discover the new adventures of Kendall Jenner’s family.

But, while the preview of The Kardashians took place this weekend, the model managed to get noticed. And for good reason !

The 26-year-old young woman with absent subscribers. In effect, the star of the Web missed the preview of his family’s new show.

A show in which Kendall Jenner appears, however. But itit’s not the only surprise to which the model’s fans were entitled.

Yes, because the pretty brunette wanted to be very clear on a subject. This last refuse that her boyfriend appears on the show. It seems that Kendall Jenner wants to keep her privacy as much as possible.

Thus, Kris Jenner would have more or less put pressure on Devin Booker to participate in their program. But, her sweetheart let it be known that would never happen.

One thing is certain, the model seems determined to save her boyfriend. As well as his romantic relationship, of course.

Photo credit :

Angelillo John/UPI/ABACA