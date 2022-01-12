News

Kendall Jenner responds to a sexy dress accident at her girlfriend’s wedding

At Lauren Perez’s wedding, the model wore a super revealing black Mônot dress with slits that covered only parts of the belly and chest. The incisors narrow in the middle, creating a triangular effect. Jenner showed her looks in her Instagram stories and also took some photos with her famous friends like Bella Hadid (25) and Hailey Bieber (25).

(Read more below the photo)

The scandalous dress Jenner wore at Perez’s wedding. © Instagram

On New Year’s Eve, Perez celebrated the occasion with a series of photos on Instagram, calling it “the greatest night of 2021”. In some of her photos, Jenner was seen in the famous dress, which once again sparked criticism of the model. “Inappropriate dress at @kendalljenner’s wedding. I’m ashamed of you, ”one stunned fan wrote in the comments. Another fan responded: “If the bride herself doesn’t care, why should she? Just take it “.

At the last comment, Perez himself replied: “Tell him!” Perez Books. “Kendall was beautiful and I loved her!” Jenner herself responded to her friend’s response, saying that “obviously she asked for her best friend’s approval beforehand.”

