Kendall Jenner responds to comments about her toes on Instagram!

On Instagram, Kendall Jenner exploded comments about her toes. The beauty revealed them for a rare time!

By posting a photo of her barefoot, Kendall Jenner has managed to make the buzz. His toes have indeed been much commented on. Check out his reaction! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kendall Jenner loves her toes!

Very active on social networks, Kendall Jenner does not miss an opportunity to talk about her. Kris Jenner’s daughter is indeed one of the most prominent it girls on the planet!

It is therefore normal that the model arouses so many comments during its slightest actions. And lately, it’s the star’s toes that have caused a stir among her fans!

In effect, the one who is currently in a relationship with Devin Booker, created the buzz with a simple photo. Indeed, yesterday, the pretty brunette posted a photo of her on Instagram taken in an underground parking lot.

Dressed in a long, colorful tie-dye dress, Kendall Jenner had mostly chosen to appear barefoot in his compensated mules. A fact rare enough to be highlighted by his fans!

In fact, it is rather rare that beautiful brunette bares her toes. So obviously, these have generated a lot of comments! Even the family of the young woman got into it.

We were able to see Kylie Jenner post the following comment: ” I love them “, accompanied by two foot emojis. For her part, Khloé also loved her sister’s look. “I love your big toe”she commented!

To these comments, Kim Kardashian’s sister didn’t really answer. On the other hand, she had warned from the start. “I block all comments on the toes”had commented in a humorous way the young woman.

A redone mouth?

This one had therefore in advance that her toes were going to be the talk of the town. And it’s not just them either. Because the mouth of Kendall Jenner also intrigues a lot of people…

Indeed, on March 22, this one again caused a stir among her fans by appearing with abnormally swollen lips!

On Instagram, the beauty appeared in a photo with XXL lips. Enough to panic her fans who believed that the model had carried out an aesthetic treatment!

“OMG have you seen Kendall Jenner? She was the most beautiful and there she becomes like Kylie I have the impression ”. “Please tell Kendall to keep it natural. Her mouth is so weird. It’s his filter that does it, reassure me? ! », have commented on the netizens.

And indeed it seems that the young woman has not retouched anything on her lips. Although Kendall has never hid that she has had surgery in the past. Just like her other sisters in the Kardashian clan.

And even if some are shocked at the young woman’s physical change since its inception, Kendall Jenner continues its momentum. Moreover, all this remains rather discreet at home.

Endowed with a natural beauty, the young woman of 26 years has indeed little retouched her body. To the point of appearing today as the most natural of the Kardashian family!