Kendall Jenner reveals her 10 fall essentials

When the calendar announces fall but the weather is still very sunny, it can be difficult to choose exactly what to wear. But if there’s one person who seems to have the answers to all the sartorial issues, that’s fine. Kendall Jenner. Whether she’s running errands in the scorching California sun or playing the role of best-dressed guest at a wedding, the outfits of Kendall Jenner are a constant source of inspiration for cool, effortless style. On the occasion of the launch of her latest collection with Fwrdwe took the opportunity to find out what’s on her shopping list this fall.

Kendall Jenner’s homecoming selection

In the list you will find handbags that are worth investing in and that will never go out of style, such as the bag Lotus of Khaite that changes shape and the tote bag N/S Park of The Row. She also mentioned the chic “grandmother” style knit sweaters (also worn by Timothée Chalamet at the Venice Film Festival) and the classic moccasins, also signed The Row. “I’ve always loved loafers, and this is one of my favorite new shoe styles for fall,” she tells Vogue. Discover all her current essentials, as well as her beauty and lifestyle choices.

The chic cardigan

Kendal Jenner. “Autumn is always synonymous with cozy sweaters. I love the vintage side of this cardigan John Elliotwhich uses great colors while remaining subtle and chic.

John Elliott – Nogales Fair Isle Cotton Blend Cardigan 450 € John Elliott via MrPorter.com

The perfect pair of moccasins

I’ve always loved loafers, and this is one of my favorite new styles for fall. It is more design than the others and exists in really superb colors.

The Row – Glazed and crinkled leather loafers €1,210 The Row via Net-a-porter.com

The bra that knows how to be forgotten

Comfort always comes first when it comes to choosing what to wear. It’s always easy to opt for this material under my riding clothes or any other outfit.

Fits Everybody Triangle Bra, Onyx 36 € SKIMS via Net-a-Porter

The sculptural bag

“I think a bag really completes a look, so I’m always on the lookout for particular shapes and tones. This bag Khaite is one of those I have worn in the past. It’s the perfect big bag.”

Medium Lotus Bag €2,414.69 Khaite via FWRD

The product that saves your skin

I have a very active lifestyle, so whether it’s riding a motorcycle, a day at work or an outing with friends, I always try to stay hydrated and take care of my skin.

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, 48g €59.99 €53.98 EltaMD via Amazon

The elegant tote bag

I like big bags and thin straps. This model is very 1990s, minimal and easy to wear.

Large N/S Park Tote €925.63 The Row via FWRD

The pair of shoes that lengthen the leg

Everyone needs the perfect pair of black shoes. I love this PVC model with its play of transparency.

Aileen Heels €749.56 Gianvito Rossi via FWRD

The perfect party bottle

I usually bring a bottle when I’m invited to a party.

818 Tequila – Tequila Blanco 100% Agave Azul by Kendall Jenner 40% Vol 818 Tequila via Amazon.co.uk

The Ever Faithful Companion

I could not live without my mornings near my animals. It’s such a refreshing way to start the day. I am so lucky to be able to be outside in nature and to be in contact with such beautiful creatures every day when I am at home.”