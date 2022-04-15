Kendall Jenner reveals how she copes with her anxiety

Louise Thewys



04/05/2022 at 14:03 Updated 04/05/2022 at 1:21 PM



This Monday, Kendall Jenner spoke about her mental health and in particular her anxiety. Emotion from which she has suffered for several years.

Kendall Jenner suffers from anxiety. This Monday, on her Instagram account, the 26-year-old model opened up to her approximately 220 million subscribers about her mental health. In particular, she detailed her various solutions to deal with her anxiety. “Happy Monday everyone!! My anxiety, especially social anxiety, has been at 100 lately. I settled in a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my time alone,” she said.

Under her video showing her garden and the calm that reigns there, the supermodel explained that she was “looking for ways” to help her “start [sa] day with a calmer and more positive state of mind”. On Monday, Kylie Jenner’s sister revealed that she took “ten deep breaths and exhales before she even touched [son] phone,” before later expressing his “gratitude for [sa] chance”. “I’m optimistic about the day ahead of me and you should be too. I like You !”.

“I remain a human being”

This isn’t the first time the brand’s designer, Tequila 818, has addressed her anxiety. “I remember when I was little, when I was 8, 9, 10, having shortness of breath,” she said in July 2021 in an episode for the “Open Minded” series of “Vogue” magazine. She also pointed out that her mental health had deteriorated somewhat as she became famous. “I think being overworked, and being in the situation that I’m in now, is kind of what got her out of control in a way.”

During the interview, Kendall Jenner responded to criticism from her detractors who wondered what she could be worried about. “I’m never going to sit here and say I’m unlucky. I know that I live a very privileged and incredible lifestyle. I am a very lucky girl”, before adding “but in the end, I am still a human being”.