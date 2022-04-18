Kendall Jenner Reveals She Doesn’t Know What ‘Frugal’ Means

Definition, please! Kendall Jenner confessed that she didn’t know what the word “frugal” meant and needed her sisters to explain the concept to her.

The famous family was playing a game during an interview with Go to Hollywood to promote their new Hulu series, The Kardashians, released on Monday, April 11, where they had to give themselves a superlative. When the group was asked to reveal who was the “most frugal”, everyone chose Jenner, 26, and their quick reactions left the model confused.

“What does that mean? I don’t even know what that means,” she told her older sister. Kourtney Kardashian, who was sitting next to her. “[It means] you care about the cost [of things]“, explained the founder of Poosh, 42 years. “To like, [you’re careful with] money.”

“Oh yeah! I’m cheap,” Jenner replied with a laugh.

A clip of the 818 Tequila founder’s impromptu vocabulary lesson quickly went viral on TikTok. “Kendall doesn’t even know the word ‘frugal,'” one user captioned her video, alongside a crying emoji. Many commentators have also pointed out that Kylie Jenner also seemed unfamiliar with the meaning of “frugal”, as she waited for her sisters to show their cards before responding. “When you’re so rich you’ve never heard of or had to use the frugal world,” one social media user wrote in the TikTok comments.

Kendall has always dominated the Forbes list of highest-paid models since 2017, earning $40 million in 2021. She launched her tequila brand, 818, in May 2021 and was named creative director of luxury e-commerce site FWRD in September of the same year .

Despite all of her success, Kendall has often defended herself against criticism that her career was a result of her well-known last name and presence on reality TV. “Everyone around me, be it friends or family, knows how hard I’ve worked and still work,” she said during the keeping up with the Kardashians post-final meeting in June 2021. “I did everything I was supposed to and needed to do to get to the position I am now in as a model.”

She continued, “I went to every casting and ran all over not just New York, but all over Europe trying to find a job and make my way. I think it’s just a perception that people have, that I was like, ‘Give it to me!’ and I had it… It certainly wasn’t that.

During the special, Kendall argued that appearing on KUWTK from an early age actually held her back when she started modeling. “Of course I had a platform, and I never took that for granted,” the Ocean 8 actress said at the time. “I always knew it was there, but it almost made my job a little harder. Only because people probably didn’t want to hire me because I was on a reality show.

