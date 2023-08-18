american model Kendall Jenner encouraged to talk about her emotional relationship with the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter bad bunnySurprised thousands of users with his statements. Kendall Jenner Reveals She Loves “Intense Love” Amidst Her Romance With Bad Bunny



Kendall Jenner He has become one of the best-known figures in international entertainment due to his participation in the television series “”.kardashian“, where he shares many stories from his personal life with his sisters. Kim and Company. To the surprise of thousands of users, Kendall I confirm “Love excessively freely and apologetically”,

Love Bad Bunny?

After beginning his romantic relationship with bad bunny Last February, the supermodel kendall janeShe has received a lot of criticism for her perceived lack of chemistry with the interpreter.marmoset asked me“, surprised thousands of users with his recent statements about the concept of love.

“I love a lot and I love without apology. I don’t like goodbye and I will fight not to say goodbye. I will always fight for my relationships. I’ve been like this since childhood, although I was shy and sometimes very close,” Gave Assurance Kendall Jenner.

optimist in love

Kendall Jenner Showed your optimism in love. “I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me on that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than put myself off something and not give it the right opportunity.”the youngest of the sisters was sentenced the kardashians,