Kendall Jenner Reveals She Uses Affordable Icy Facial Gadget, Contour Cube, In Her Skincare Routine

An affordable beauty gadget developed by a small Australian company has become a supermodel Kendall Jenner’s skincare routine.

Sarah Forrai, 30, launched her Contour Cube last year from her Sidney apartment to provide women with a facial icing tool for “healthy, glowing skin”.

The businesswoman recently woke up to find that Kardashian’s half-sister raved about the $34.95 item on her Instagram story captioned: “Love this tool for my skincare frozen faces of the morning”.

She sold $25,000 worth of products within two weeks of posting Kendal.

Model Kendall Jenner has given unexpected approval to an affordable Australian beauty gadget, the Contour Cube developed by Sydney businesswoman Sarah Forrai (pictured)

Jenner (pictured) has been open about her struggles with acne and is selective about what she uses to keep her complexion flawless

Sarah and her team were inundated with orders after Jenner posted about the Contour Cube and worked ‘day and night’ to keep up with demand

Jenner has been open about her struggles with acne and is selective about what she uses to keep her complexion flawless.

‘Ouissss!!!! Kendall knows something good when she sees it!’ wrote a fan on Instagram.

The model joins actresses Sydney Sweeny and Shay Mitchel as fans of the Australian-developed device.

Sarah and her team worked “day and night” to keep up with demand as orders for the Cube Contour poured in.

The entrepreneur is no stranger to success after launching the brand and promoting the product on TikTok, she managed to generate over $20,000 in the first two weeks

FACIAL ICE BENEFITS Proponents of icy facials, or “skin icing,” suggest that they can be used to: Eliminate puffiness, especially around the eyes

Reduce oiliness

relieve acne

Soothe sunburn

Reduce swelling and inflammation, including rashes and insect bites

Reduce signs of aging, such as wrinkles

Boost healthy skin glow Source: Health line

The entrepreneur is no stranger to success after launching the brand and promoting the product on TikTok, she managed to generate over $20,000 in the first two weeks while working full-time in a business.

The Contour Cube is an innovative product that uses cold therapy and facial icing to tighten pores, reduce oiliness, relieve acne, provide visible firmness and reduce the appearance of pigmentation or dark circles under the eyes. .

“After struggling with slippery ice cubes and cold fingers, I needed something to easily grip the ice and protect my hands,” Sarah previously told FEMAIL.

The $34.95 product (pictured) has been specially designed to protect your hands from icy cold and glides smoothly over the contours of your face.

“I searched everywhere but had no luck, so I decided to design my own facial beauty tool from scratch with the help of my trusty 3D printer.”

The face icing tool sold out within days of its launch, powered by branded TikTok videos that went viral with over 25 million views.

The $34.95 product was specially designed to protect your hands from icy cold and glides smoothly over your face.

To use, simply clip the two ends of the cube together, fill it with water from the hole at the bottom, and place it in the freezer to harden.

Then, remove the lid and after cleansing your face, swipe the Contour Cube ice over your skin at 30-second intervals for up to two minutes.

Rose water, green tea, coconut milk, aloe vera, lemon water, and cucumber water can also be used instead of plain water.

Sarah moved from Hong Kong to Australia when she was 12 and says living abroad has exposed her to the latest creative innovations, fueling her entrepreneurial spirit.

Sarah (left) moved from Hong Kong to Australia aged 12 and says living abroad has exposed her to the latest creative innovations, fueling her entrepreneurial spirit

But it was her beloved mom who played a role in the inspiration behind the Contour Cube.

“My mom swears by icy facials, her best kept secret for her youthful complexion and she recommended it to me,” Sarah said.

“Following his advice, I started my facial icing journey which quickly became my favorite instant wake up call in the morning.”

The smart product has been well received by customers across Australia and around the world, receiving five-star reviews on the brand’s website.

“Exactly what I needed to freeze my breakouts. The Contour Cube saves me time because I can glaze multiple parts of my face at once, and as a bonus, my hands aren’t cold! a woman wrote.

‘Best money I have ever spent on a purchase! I love my contour cube!’ another added.

‘I love this product! It makes frozen facials so easy and I plan to buy a few more. Do yourself a favor and get two early on. You won’t regret it,” added a third.

On TikTok, the Contour Cube attracted over 147,000 likes, many of whom called the product a “game changer”.