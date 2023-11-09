Kendall Jenner reveals she wants ‘traditional’ marriage and three kids because Kris Jenner is under pressure to have a baby…amid romance with Bad Bunny

By Brian Gallagher for DailyMail.com









Kendall Jenner insists she wants a traditional marriage and three kids… though she’s not ready to settle for either on this week’s The Kardashians.

The episode featured the 28-year-old supermodel celebrating the birth of her foal, with Khloe and son Tatum visiting her along with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

While Kris not-so-subtly hints that she wants Kendall to have a baby, the supermodel insists that she’s “got this”… which comes as her romance with Bad Bunny heats up It is happening.

Khloe also brings a bouquet of carrots, as Kendall says it was “so nice” to say “Khloé, I love you” while hugging her stepsister.

‘So my baby horse was born. ‘I think I have the most beautiful foal, and I know everyone says this about their kids, but I really believe I have the most beautiful foal,’ Kendall said in her statement. She says when they show pictures of foals.

‘Isn’t it me? ‘He has my legs…like a horse’, as Kendall showed them a photo of her long-legged baby horse.

“I didn’t get a chance to see the birth,” Kendall said in a confessional. It happened at 1am and I was sleeping and I didn’t hear my phone ringing, so I’m like a bad mom for this, she had a really strong start, but I met her a few hours after she was born, And what a beautiful thing to see, like a brand new life and a new little boy.’

Chris and Corey Gamble arrive, Chris carrying a cake with a tall candle to celebrate the horse’s birth.

“I love celebrating everything and I think it would be really special to celebrate Kendall’s new pony, but it’s so hard not to tell Khloe about this new hologram idea,” Kris said in the confessional. I’m really bursting at the seams. I can’t wait to surprise her with this.’

Chris asks if she’s going to make a wish for her ‘rooster’, as Kendall corrects him before blowing out the sun candle because it’s pronounced ‘fall’.

‘Guys, this is so silly and cute. Is this really carrot cake? Because I need something,’ Kendall says, as Chris confirms that it is.

Khloe shoves younger Tatum down, as Kris says, ‘Khloé, this is the spitting image of your father and your brother, it’s bothering me.’

‘Tatum? Tatum is Robert Kardashian Sr. He’s my ex-husband, in baby form. Even his small actions, his little smile, the way he looks at me. I look through those eyes and I see her little soul and I’m just…yes, she’s there. The DNA is real,’ Chris says in the confessional.

Carrot Cake: Khloe took photos with Tatum sitting on grandma Kris’ lap, but Khloe says Kris’ smile is too fake, while Kendall is having trouble cutting the cake, adding, ‘It’s harder to cut it than to cut it. It was much more difficult than it should have been.

Kendall goes to a drawer and takes out an icing spatula, as Kendall says, ‘Is this right? I don’t want to use the wrong thing for cutting.

“Khloé don’t look at me like that,” Kendall says when Kendall pulls out a plastic cake knife that Khloe says you use to “icing the cake.”

“Kenny, clearly the kitchen is not like your safe space,” Khloe joked in the confessional. She’s not a good food cutter,’ as Kendall finally cuts off a piece and starts eating it.

Kris tells Kendall that she had a dream that she would have a baby, as Kendall asks, “With who?”

‘It wasn’t clear who it was with, it was just your baby,’ Kris says, asking if she would like to have a baby someday.

‘Absolutely. Three maximum. However, I’m good with two. “I just want my baby to have a brother and sister, I know that,” Kendall tells Kris.

Kris adds in the confessional, ‘I know we’re all different, but personally, I would love to see Kendall have a baby, and she would make a great mom.’

Kendall responded in the confessional, ‘I swear I’ve got this, and when the time is right and when it all makes complete sense I will give you a grandchild.’

“I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now and just love the ease of getting up and going somewhere, I just love that right now,” Kendall tells Chris and Corey.

Corey says, ‘All that will change,’ as Kendall says, ‘completely.’ Your whole life changes. But I also like that I wouldn’t do this to anyone.

She says she wants a marriage and adds, ‘I’m traditional in that sense.’