Kendall Jenner reveals the secrets of the winter wardrobe

What are the secrets of a winter wardrobe supermodel like Kendall Jenner? We asked her directly, on the occasion of the launch of the limited edition capsule collection Kendall for ABOUT YOU. A collection designed for autumn winter 2021, consisting of more than 40 pieces made with high quality materials, with a strong focus on fashion trends and, first of all, inspired by the personal style of the supermodel.

What are the 3 essentials for the perfect winter wardrobe? Several scarves, a fun coat and some cute boots are my must haves for the winter weather.

What’s your favorite piece from the ABOUT YOU collection? My favorite piece of the collection are the leather pants! They have the perfect cut to wear from day to night.

What do you wear when you want to feel cool? I love to create looks depending on how I feel and when I want to feel cool, I love to be comfortable.

What do you wear when you want to feel sexy? I love wearing a suit and adding jewelry makes any outfit sexier.

What do you wear when you want to feel powerful? Definitely a blazer or something high.

What do you wear when you want to feel comfortable? I love the SKIMS Cozy Collection, or the sweatshirts.

What do you like most about fashion? I like being able to express myself and how I feel through an outfit.

What is the best memory of the co-lab with ABOUT YOU? I really enjoyed working with the team and shooting in my hometown of Los Angeles is always a lot of fun.

The Kendall for ABOUT YOU collection will be available starting from November 30th in all 26 ABOUT YOU e-commerce stores in Europe and on the official website www.aboutyou.it.