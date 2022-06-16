Kendall Jenner reveals what body part her sisters love to poke fun at

Even models have their complexes. Kendall Jenner has walked tons of catwalks over the years, but there’s one body part she still doesn’t like to talk about.

“I block all comments on the toes”, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum, 26, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 1, alongside several photos of herself wearing a bodycon dress paired with platform flip flops. In several of the snaps, the model’s toes were clearly visible.

While the reality star said she planned to block any posts about her feet, her sisters were quick to comment despite her warning. “I love them 🦶🏼🦶🏼,” wrote Kylie Jenner, adding a second comment with a series of crying and laughing emojis. “Hahahaha even from me???” Khloe Kardashian asked before adding, “Love your big toes.”

Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner also weighed in on the photos, though she didn’t comment on her daughter’s taboo body part. “God I love you 😍,” the momager, 66, wrote via Instagram. The cover friend Hailey Bieber was just amused by the situation, commenting, “Lmfaooooo.”

Kendall has talked about her feet before when talking about some of her iconic red carpet poses. “I have the longest toes in the world; they are spider toes. They are,” she said. She magazine in March 2015. “I have spidery fingers too!”

The 818 Tequila founder went on to explain that she often tries to change her weight when posing because otherwise her toes end up “catching” in her shoes.

The California native isn’t the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to talk about her feet. In September 2020, Kim Kardashian has dispelled rumors that she has a sixth toe after social media speculation over her numbers.

“When I wear a shoe, it smashes here and in a picture, I don’t know why, it looks like a sixth toe,” said the Self-centered author, 41, explained in an Instagram Story video at the time. The Skims founder noted that she found gossip about her alleged extra toe “very baffling” and “really wild”. She concluded: “I hope this answered my sixth question about toes because I only have five toes on each foot.”

Kylie, 24, also defended her feet on social media after commenters noticed the middle toe of her right foot was shorter than the others. “OK, so everyone wants to come over for my fucking toes,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in an Instagram Story video shared in March 2020. “By the way, I have cute feet. And I broke my middle toe in middle school. There’s nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal the way I wanted it to heal.

