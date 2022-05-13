Kendall Jenner ridiculed for her way of cutting a cucumber

Kendall Jenner first holds the cucumber by the good end, but passing her forearm over the blade (instead of turning the cucumber). Capture Hulu

Who said that nothing interesting ever happened in “The Kardashians”, this show that films the daily life of the famous family? Even when it comes to slicing a cucumber, these reality TV stars don’t do anything like everyone else.

This is what has just happened to Kendall Jenner, half-sister of Kim Kardashian. Visiting her mother Kris, the latter asks her if she would like the chef (yes, the Jenners have a chef who cooks for them) to prepare a snack for her. “No need, I’ll do it myself,” replies the 26-year-old model, grabbing a cucumber. Nice initiative, but which still worries mom who says to him: “Be careful, I cut myself recently doing this”. The life of the Kardashian-Jenners is full of peril.

It’s not entirely wrong to worry because, obviously, Kendall is not an expert in the kitchen. The young woman takes a knife with her right hand and begins by holding the cucurbit from behind, passing her arm over the knife. Which isn’t practical, she soon realizes, so she holds the cucumber by… the end she cuts off!

Holding the cucumber by the end you are cutting off is not very practical. And more dangerous. Capture Hulu

At this level of ignorance, one borders on the sublime. Faced with so much distress, the chef is called to the rescue but Kendall insists, while specifying that she is not a great pro in the matter. We had noticed it. An anthology sequence that made social networks laugh. “This is the most tragic thing I have witnessed,” someone wrote. “She almost dislocates her shoulder” is alarmed by another. “It made me feel a bit superior, but mostly poor,” remarks one person who presumably doesn’t have a home chef to cook meals for him.