Kendall Jenner says, I want to be a mother. lifestyle

Kendall Jenner wants to have at least two children.

The 28-year-old model – who has been dating rap star Bad Bunny for almost a year – has revealed she would love to become a mother one day.

Speaking about her family plans, the brunette beauty said on ‘The Kardashians’: “Three maximum – although, I’m OK with two. I just want my baby to have a sibling. I know that Am.”

Kendall’s mother Kris Jenner also wants her daughter to start a family.

However, the model insists she is in no rush.

Kendall said: “I swear I’ve got this, and when the time is right, and when it all makes complete sense I’ll give you a grandchild.”

Kendall is very happy with where she is in her life and career right now.

She explained: “I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now and the ease of going and going anywhere. That’s what I like right now. But I’m not going to do it with just anyone.”

Earlier this year, an insider claimed that Kendall sees “long-term possibilities” with Bad Bunny.

The model thinks they can have a long-term future together, as he behaves “like a complete gentleman”.

A source told Us Weekly: “He thinks she’s the total package and he treats her like a complete gentleman.”

Kendall – who has previously dated NBA stars Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Devin Booker – likes the rapper’s “confidence” and they enjoy spending time together.

The insider said: “They’re having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.

“They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”