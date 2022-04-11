Kendall Jenner Says Mom Kris Is Pressured Her To Have Babies: ‘Isn’t It For Me?’ – News 24

Kendall Jenner has admitted that her mother, Kris Jenner, will text her ‘randomly’ with ‘a friendly reminder’ that she thinks ‘it’s time’ for her to start a family, in a new interview.

Kendall Jenner26 years old, has babies in mind and it’s all because of a few family members, including Kris Jenner! The model, who goes out with Devin Booker, revealed that her mother would text her to let her know that she thought it was time for her to start her own family, and she responded by asking a specific question. ” [My mom] gonna just randomly text me and say, “I think it’s about time” and I’m like, “That’s not for me to decide?! “, Kendall said E! News.

Kris, who was also present at the interview, then added: “Just your friendly reminder! »

In addition to Kris, Kendall, who is the only sibling who does not have children, admitted that her sister Kylie Jennerwho has two children of her own Travis Scottalso “100%” expresses her desire for her to have a baby or babies.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has spoken about the possibility of having children in the future. The gorgeous girl was seen revealing she wants to be a mum during a chat with her older sister Kim Kardashian on an episode of keeping up with the Kardashians. “I can’t wait to have a kid,” she said on the 2019 episode. “I’m going to make him do the coolest things, so when he’s older, he’ll just be a stud.” »

Shortly after the episode aired, a source told us that she really wanted kids but didn’t want to rush either. “When she said she couldn’t wait for this moment, that didn’t mean she was planning on starting a family anytime soon,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife. “She still has a lot to accomplish with her modeling career. And, she still considers herself very young. She’s not interested in rushing things.

Although he didn’t rush things, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Earlier this year, Kris mentioned again how much she would love for Kendall to have her next grandchild. “I think it would be nice if it was Kendall. To the right? She’s the only one who didn’t have a baby,” she said. Ellen Degeneres during the interview. She also added that Kendall “would love to have a baby eventually.”