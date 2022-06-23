Kendall Jenner: Separated from Devin Booker? What we know

Unlike other members of the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner is very discreet about her love life. The young woman prefers to devote herself to her career. She is also considered today as one of the highest paid models in the world. Kendall Jenner is 26 years old and has already had many suitors. She has notably been in a relationship with Harry Styles, Justin Bieber or even Asap Rocky. His romantic relationships, however, were short-lived. But for about two years, the beauty has been sharing her life with the famous NBA basketball player Devin Booker.

It was a year later, in June 2021, that Kendall Jenner formalized their relationship on social networks. Devin Booker is also the only companion that the star has posted on his Instagram account. The couple seemed very tight-knit despite their busy schedules. However, they have been the subject of wild rumours. The basketball player had notably been accused of having cheated on his beauty with another model. But today, it could be that their relationship is well and truly over.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Is it over yet?

According to several sources, the star of the Kardashian clan and the NBA player would no longer be a couple. A person would have reported to the American show ET that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have decided to take different paths. According to this same source, the couple would have had a discussion concerning their future, and they would have finally realized that they were no longer on the same wavelength. For the moment, the star has not deleted the photos with her darling on her Instagram account. We hope to learn a little more about this story in the days to come.