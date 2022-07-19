Kendall Jenner shares 6 things to do in the morning to calm her anxiety

The latest Instagram post from Kendall Jenneralready viewed more than 6 million times, deals with a subject that is (finally) becoming more and more important on social networks: mental health. Undermined by the latest crises (health, climate, politics, etc.), and the growing addiction to Instagram or TikTok, it would be considered “average” or “bad” by nearly one in five French people (according to an IFOP survey conducted in October 2021 for the AÉSIO foundation and highlighted by the Dose Mindcare brand). Fortunately, speech is freeing up, and the number of personalities who share their anxieties with their subscribers are multiplying.

This is the case of Kendall Jenner, who after lifting the veil in a very personal way on her experience of anxiety, in Vogue’s “Open Minded” video series, has just devoted her latest Instagram post to it, already viewed more than 6 million times. “My anxiety (and especially my social anxiety) has gone up to 100 lately.”, she comments. “But today, I no longer feel guilty for feeling that way. I like to be in my bubble and spend time alone. I’ve found ways to start my day with a calmer, more positive.”

Kendall Jenner’s morning routine for anxiety

Here are Kendall Jenner’s 6 key steps to starting the day with peace of mind: