Kendall Jenner shares daring photo without clothes on social networks

Kendall Jenner She is one of the most successful models in the fashion industry after her collaborations with prestigious brands and photo sessions in important magazines such as Vogue.

Every time something is uploaded to social networks, it causes a sensation and this time it was no exception. The sister of kim kardashian He shared a photo in which he can be seen completely naked.

On Instagram, where she is usually very active, she shared a black and white photo shoot. In the first images, she appears in a bikini with which she shows off her slender figure.

Photo: Instagram

In other photos, Kendall Jenner She wears a mini skirt, cowboy boots and an oversized jacket that strategically covers her bust, plus her hair looks short and messy.

But the photo that has caused a sensation is the one that appears as it came into the world. The model is lying cross-legged on the floor and one of her hands is holding her head while the other is resting on the floor.

On a previous occasion, Kendall she had shared a nude black and white image, but it covered her bust. But on this occasion, the model was shown to the natural and only covered the intimate part of it.

So far, the publication has already accumulated more than two million likes on Instagram and thousands of comments that praise Kendall Jenner and her daring photography.

Photo: Instagram

Why are Kendall Jenner’s nudes scandalizing Internet users?

The first total nude that the reality show star showed “Keeping up with the Kardashians” It was in June 2019 that she posed for the Turkish photographer Mert Alas.

They were black and white photos without any clothes, but they were not removed from the platform despite its policy against showing too much skin in order to protect minors.

Kendall he only covered the nipples with black boxes and the posts were able to remain on Instagram. At that time, the action was highly criticized by users and Internet personalities because other “influencers” uploaded similar content and suffered penalties.

Photo: Instagram

Almost three years after that first controversy, the greatest of the Jenner He again shared an image of her naked in which almost her entire body can be seen, although the pelvic area was covered by shadows.

Internet users again complained about the platform for admitting this content, but it must be clarified that this time Kendall did not violate Instagram policies.

The reason? In 2020 the campaign #IwantToSeeNyome plus size model Nyome Nicholas-Williams he managed to decriminalize if they were artistic photographs in order to celebrate the body.