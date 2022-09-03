Kendall Jenner Shares Nighttime Routine That Helps Reduce Her Anxiety

ads

From Megan Thee Stallion to Britney Spears, public figures and celebrities are breaking the mental health taboo by speaking out about their struggles. Now Kendall Jenner has shared more details about her experience with anxiety. The Kardashians The star opened up about the impact anxiety has on her health and shared some of the ways she manages the condition in her nighttime routine.

Jenner explained to vogue that she likes to “relax in the evening…I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my diary”. Speaking about her experience, she shared: “I have struggled with anxiety for years and there can be good days and bad days… If I need to relax I really make it a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to ease my anxiety, so I can get a good night’s rest.

Giving fans an idea of ​​what her bedroom looks like before she falls asleep, the Dior model said, “You can’t go wrong with an insulated canteen water bottle. Having it on hand reminds me to drink water throughout the day, and I also keep it on my bedside table.

And what kind of water bottle does the model like? “I usually use Takeya,” notes Jenner. She’s also a big fan of soothing candles, blackout curtains, not looking at phones for at least an hour before bed, and falling asleep at a “consistent” time each night.

Jenner also let readers in on some of her beauty secrets, explaining, “Some nights I take my skincare a little further with additional products, serums, and cleansers. I prefer to use gentle products on my face.

It is not the first time The Kardashians star spoke candidly about his anxiety to vogue. In 2021, she hosted a four-part online series titled Open minded for fashion publishing.