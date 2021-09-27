News

Kendall Jenner shares rare photos of her boyfriend Devin Booker in Italy

Posted on
Kendall Jenner has been keeping her relationship with NBA basketball player Devin Booker under wraps since their Valentine’s Day debut, with fans catching a glimpse of the couple mostly thanks to paparazzi snaps. But this week, the model took to social media to bless followers with a personal shot with the 2021 Olympics.

Jenner, 25, shared two photos with the Phoenix Suns star, 24, on Instagram Stories over the weekend, as the couple continued their seemingly endless Italian vacation.

The beauty also shared photos of the couple strolling in an Italian marina, enjoying a lunch with a view and wearing a bathing suit to enjoy a relaxing day on the beaches of Capri, with the caption for the image set “Limoncello . “

Jenner also shared a shot of a friend sitting in a boat marked 818, taken from Kendall’s tequila name (taken from one of the Calabasas prefixes).

The couple had been enjoying their Italian holidays for at least two weeks, sunbathing on August 20 in Sardinia while sailing with a small group of friends. The following week, the duo went on the high seas as friends for some time together.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have publicly announced their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021.
T Jackson / Backgrade

Shortly before their Italian escape, Booker snapped a rare photo of his girlfriend wearing her Olympic gold medal as she lay on the shores of a lake in a boat.

The athlete received the award as part of Team USA Basketball Team, which won its fourth consecutive gold medal in Tokyo this summer.

Jenner congratulated Booker on Instagram at the time, posting a photo from her TV with a snap of the team and captioning it with the gold medal emoji.


