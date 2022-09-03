Kendall Jenner shows off a slim figure and long legs in a sheer bodysuit with thigh-high boots

KENDALL Jenner just showed off her slim figure and long legs as a model for Jimmy Choo.

The Kardashian star wore a sheer bodysuit with thigh high boots among other sexy outfits to show off her body and model for the brand.

Kendall, 26, posted a reel of her modeling multiple outfits and shoes on Instagram.

The model wore sheer bodysuit jumpsuits, lingerie, tennis shoes, gold heeled boots and hot pink thigh high boots for the reel.

Jimmy Choo captioned his post: “This season, take inspiration from Kendall Jenner and finish every outfit with unforgettable shoes and accessories. »

Fans were rather skeptical in the comments, however.

One said: “I see the shoes last – it looks more like an advert for Kendall which looks fantastic no doubt…”

Other fans were more supportive as one gushed, “Kendall is the best role model! »

KEN YOU NOT?

Although Kendall’s modeling is going well, she has stirred up a lot of drama with her family.

Kendall slammed her younger sister Kylie, 25, in a scathing rant.

Kendall’s critique was captured on camera and featured in a new trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 premiere on Hulu.

In the preview, various members of the famous family each share an update on everything that’s happened in their lives, including Kendall.

However, there seems to be some bad blood between her and Kylie after Kendall went wild in one of the clips.

In a clip, Kylie confesses: “I’m really mad at my sister. »

The trailer then cuts to Kendall staring at her phone with an angry look on her face.

Kendall said, “Kylie canceled last minute and she always seems to be getting things out of her way and I have to pick up the slack. »

Fans on social media who have viewed the trailer say they are excited about the upcoming season.

One wrote: “Another fight between Kendall and Kylie? »

This isn’t the first time the sisters have fought in the public eye.

SNUB SISTER

Kylie recently roasted her older sister with a hilarious meme in an Instagram Story.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a humorous meme from a fan account on Instagram.

The throwback photo featured the E! stars and their girlfriend Hailey, 25, at a packed party.

Kylie had a huge smile on her face as she kissed Justin Beiber’s wife.

Kendall had a blank expression on her face as the other two laughed.

The caption dispelled Kendall’s blank expression and said, “When you don’t get the joke. »

Kylie shared the meme and tagged her sister – as well as their best friend – in the post.

This isn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has poked fun at her brother on social media.

KENDALL’S CUCUMBER

In May, Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

While celebrating Kourtney’s nuptials, Kylie trolled her model sister with a hilarious caption on her TikTok.

Kylie sipped a cocktail while Kendall danced and sang in front of the camera.

The caption read: “Me and the cucumber girl. »

Kendall has previously been torn by fans for her wild method of chopping up a cucumber.

The runway model struggled to slice a cucumber during an episode of the Hulu show.

The 818 Tequila founder mentioned that she was going to make herself a snack and said, “I make it myself, I just have to chop some cucumber. It’s quite easy. »

The model crossed her arms to hold the vegetable while she used the sharp blade.

As she cut the cucumber with extreme caution, Kendall admitted, “I’m a little scared. »

In 2020, Kendall and her sister Kylie didn’t speak for “over a month” after getting into a nasty fight while on a trip to Palm Springs.

“We’ve never gone this long without talking,” Kendall said at the time.

The fight took place at a party, when Kendall, Kylie and mum Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey ended up in the same car at the end of a night out.

