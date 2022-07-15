Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Tiny Waist By Posing In A Tiny Floral Swimsuit

Angelina Jolie spoke through her lawyers about the complaint he filed for wanting to hurt her by selling a property in France.

In 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were surprised to reveal that they would separate after five years of marriage, but it was until June 2022 that the actor sued his ex-partner for having sold his share of the French vineyards they owned in common and the actress accuses him of lying.

It would seem that the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has caused a lot of talk, since we remember that in 2016 the actress of “Maleficent” had filed for divorce and custody of their six children.

But Pitt’s recent lawsuit revealed that Jolie had secretly sold her 50% stake in the family vineyard to an alleged Russian oligarch, but it appears the actress’ decision would damage the company’s reputation.

The couple co-owned Château Miraval, a French winery that even hosted their wedding in 2014. An internationally renowned rosé is produced in the French vineyard.

In said lawsuit, Brad Pitt alleged that Angelina Jolie’s sale of her share of the vineyard was an act of revenge aimed at deliberately damaging the company’s reputation, as it is one of the greatest passions of the business. actor of Benjamin Button.

Angelina Jolie responds that Brad Pitt is lying

Now, Jolie has responded to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, through his attorneys: “The trial is full of false stories, and the truth about the situation has not yet been made public.”

They also clarified that after his divorce from Mrs. Jolie, he devoted himself to the care of their children, Mrs. Jolie and the children could not return to the property. “She made the difficult decision to sell her share of the business”his legal representative told People magazine.

“After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by his children, she found a business partner with experience in this industry”explains the press release.

It should be noted that the legal process is still in the hands of the judicial authorities to determine whether the lawsuit will continue or be dismissed.