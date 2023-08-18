Kendall Jenner stars on the cover of the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar Spain – Barnafotopress

Text – Writing-Hurst. Photos – Hurst.

Welcome to the introduction to the Market Ways course. The return to orbit is marked by the great values, passions and faces that define the DNA of this publication. The header pages that have created the most legends throughout their history continue on their mission to surprise with the unexpected and redefine what it means to be an ICON in the 21st century. Because in an age of excitement and urgency, we bring a breath of fresh air. A portfolio of new faces led by a member of one of the most documented clans. Supermodel Kendall Jenner (Los Angeles, United States, 1995) stars on the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar Spain. the reinvention of the beyond icon reality,

At 27, having spent more than ten years on the catwalk, Kendall Jenner is the representative face of a new era of supermodels marked by the explosion of social networks. Accustomed to the noise of the media she shows herself with the naturalness of someone who has spent her entire life in front of cameras at a pivotal moment marked by change and growth.

Caution is a quality that has been instilled in Jenner since childhood. “She was very shy,” he admits. I liked to hide In your room and do your work or ride a horse», His mom, Kris Jenner, notes: “He has always been very clear about who he is. Her superpower is knowing when it’s too much or when it’s not enough… She’s smarter than I am about this, and she taught me a few things about it”, The courage it takes to make a career beyond your nom de plume in an industry that isn’t easy at all, “Sometimes she can be really ruthless and intense”, as you are rightly saying. There’s no doubt that the Kardashian machine has given her the upper hand, but she’s managed to diligently juggle between reality TV and haute couture.

About love, the networks and the media point to a new chapter with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. Like everything else in her life, love is an aspect that has to be developed in front of everyone, but it is also something that she holds sacred.

Starting a new phase in her life, the future is not a subject that intimidates the model. As a natural Scorpio, her presence exudes an aura of mystery typical of classic glamour. And his ageless career, with a pipeline of projects like directing his own tequila brand, 818, and his new collaboration with L’Oreal Paris, is strong proof that his legend has only just begun.

With Miuccia Prada’s latest proposals, adored by Miuccia Prada’s pretty girl, Kendall Jenner graces the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar Spain with the same magnetism that revolutionized the catwalk world years ago. “In order to maintain what has been achieved, you must have a certain toughness, and that is in him.” kendall jenner is her own Person”says casting director and Harper’s Bazaar contributor Anita Bittan, who cast Jenner for her first Marc Jacobs show in 2014. The reputation of an ever-growing icon.

excerpts from the interview

“I feel like I’m entering my adult life as a woman and I have a lot

Strong women around me have helped shape my understanding

own value”.

“I feel very balanced right now. i met my doctor once

week, and every time I learn something new. I’m in constant development and I

I’m excited to do it.”

“I love passionately and without apology… I don’t like farewell and I will fight”

So I don’t have to say goodbye.”

“Some people aren’t willing to get to know me on that level, but that doesn’t happen

Nothing. I like to close something and not give it the chance it deserves”