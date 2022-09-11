Kendall Jenner still very close to her companion Devin Booker!

Where are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker? While everyone thought they had separated, here they are now closer than ever! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kendall Jenner: her romantic relationship intrigues

A few days after the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis, fans of Kendall Jenner learned bad news… She reportedly broke up with Devin Booker. This is what Kelly Gilmore declares in the columns of E! News:

“So Kendall and Devin had a rough time, and broke up for about a week and a half. Once they returned to the United States, they began to feel that they were no longer in symbiosis. »

“And they realized they had very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she needed “space and alone time. But they’ve stayed in touch ever since and care about each other. »

Entertainment Tonight’s American people press then adds that Kendall Jenner would have thought of her career above all else. She would have wanted to take a very different path. She even talked about it with her boyfriend:

” They weren’t on the same wavelength. She puts her career first. And she is one of the hottest models around. So she does everything to stay that way. They both still hope that it will work out, but at the moment they are no longer together. »

He The same goes for Devin Booker: “They care about each other, but Devin had no intention of asking her to marry him. His career is his main priority. »

And yet, the two lovebirds always show up together. We tell you more below!

Kendall and Devin attending the Marni Spring 2023 fashion show in New York. (September 11, 2022) pic.twitter.com/fnqXtoZzWq — kendall jenner 🦋 updates (@maisjenners) September 11, 2022

A duo that lights up the evening

So the question arises, where are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker? Know that after their separation, they got closer. In fact, they didt several appearances together last month.

The paparazzi filmed them as soon as they landed in the Hamptons.“There was no tension, and they both seemed in good spirits.”

And that’s not all ! They were still together this Saturday, September 10. Kendall Jenner was sublime! She wore a floral mini dress and a pair of semi-sheer pantyhose. Her patent leather boots made all the difference.

As she headed to New York Fashion Week for luxury brand Marni, Devin Booker was with her. He wore a long-sleeved white shirt with small patterns, and black basketball shorts.

It is still unclear if they are a couple as they haven’t shown any signs. No kiss, no hug. They didn’t even shake hands!

Kendall Jenner was therefore seated next to Devin, and Anna Wintour, in the front row. One thing is certain, all attention was focused on this duo that still intrigues internet users!