Kendall Jenner strips down in a psychedelic bikini

Kendall Jenner may not know how to cut a cucumber, but she certainly looks as cool as one.

The model showed off her summer style in a seriously psychedelic Jean Paul Gaultier bikini on Instagram on Monday.

She paired the bikini with a matching maxi dress from the fashion house’s Spring 2000 collection and completed her look with a straw cowboy hat for added style.

In the second of three Instagram slides, Jenner strips down while smiling, cheekily revealing her high-waisted swimsuit bottom and matching ruffled top.

The 26-year-old 818 Tequila founder captioned the footage, “Humuhumunukunukuapua`a” – a nod to the reef triggerfish, Hawaii’s state fish, as she is currently on vacation in the tropical state.

Jenner was styled by frequent collaborator Dani Michelle, who revealed on Instagram that she sourced the matching cut from vintage boutique Opulent Addict, calling it “the best archive.”

Khloé Kardashian commented, calling her little sister “the most beautiful 😍😍”. Kendalljenner/Instagram

According to her Instagram bio, Opulent Addict offers “rare” couture and offers pieces that tell “a provocative story of the finer things in life, a story of sophistication, exclusivity and opulence.”

Jenner sneaked away on vacation with possibly her ex Devin Booker, 25, who was spotted in the background of her travel photos. The couple dated for two years before splitting in June, but attended a wedding together earlier this month.

The reality star has had a busy summer, trading suits for swimwear.GC Images

