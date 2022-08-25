Kendall Jenner stuns in Dolce & Gabbana dress once worn by Gisele Bündchen

ads

More on: kendall jenner Khloé and Kim Kardashian wear catsuits to Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila event Kendall Jenner’s latest bikini pics make Devin Booker sweat Inside Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday brunch with sisters Kim and Kendall : video Kendall Jenner debuts brand new cowboy boot tattoo

Kendall Jenner is paying homage to the mega-models who came before her.

The reality star, 26, stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a vintage Dolce & Gabbana satin dress printed with a sparkling robot.

The midi was first modeled on the catwalk by fashion legend Gisele Bündchen during the brand’s Spring 2001 show.

Jenner rocked the sultry style while supporting sister Kylie Jenner at a Kylie Cosmetics event; Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were also present, as were Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

While Bündchen, 42, originally wore the bodycon dress with sparkling fishnets, leopard print pumps and bold jewelry on the runway, Jenner gave the look a modern twist with strappy strappy sandals ($695) and a sparkly mini bag ($695) by Alexander Wang, complete with an electric blue eyeshadow slick and a sleek bun.

The Brazilian model debuted the dress on the runway at Milan Fashion Week in 2000. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners remain dedicated to Dolce & Gabbana despite the designer duo’s past scandals, including the duo making offensive comments about gay adoption and IVF in 2015 and launching a campaign racially insensitive before their Shanghai (eventually cancelled). fashion show in 2018.

The reality star updated the archival style with strappy sandals and a sparkly bag.PhotosByDutch/SplashNews.com

At Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish Italian wedding in May, Dolce & Gabbana dressed not just the bride and groom but the rest of the reality TV favorite family in a range of custom and archival pieces – earning awards. million in impact value media.

ads