Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Leaving Kanye West’s Show

More on: kanye west Kanye West calls Vogue editor his ‘sister’ after ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt backlash White Lives Matter Gigi Hadid t-shirt blasts Kanye West for dissing editor Vogue: you are a “joke”

Kendall Jenner apparently supports Jaden Smith’s decision to leave Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show early.

The model “liked” to recount tweets Smith wrote about Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, whose surprise Yeezy Monday show featured “White Lives Matter” shirts.

“I had to dip Lol,” read one of the 24-year-old actor’s tweets for which Jenner subtly expressed her approval.

“I don’t care who it is if I don’t feel the message I’m saying,” read the second tweet, followed by “Black Lives Matter.”

While the 26-year-old ‘Kardashians’ star has yet to directly address her ex-brother-in-law’s controversy – or his social media attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson – many Jenner’s friends expressed disgust.

I had to dive Lol

— Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

I don’t care who it is if I don’t get the message I’m saying.

— Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Black Lives Matter

— Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Gigi Hadid was the first, calling the rapper a “gross” and a “joke” for his comments about the reporter.

“You wish you had a percentage of his intellect,” the 27-year-old wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “As if the ‘honor’ of being a guest on your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion…? Lol. »

The rapper made headlines for ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts during his show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West/YouTube

The rapper made headlines for ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts during his show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West/YouTube

The rapper made headlines for ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts during his show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West/YouTube

The rapper made headlines for ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts during his show at Paris Fashion Week.

Twitter/Candice Owens

Ad Up Next Close Drake Announces Concert at New York’s Iconic Apollo Theater It’s Showtime! Rapper Drake has announced that he will be taking on the iconic… 4

Show slideshow

Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook(opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter(opens in a new window) WhatsApp FlipboardClick to email a link to a friend(opens in a new window)Click to copy url 2022

Hailey Bieber also defended Karefa-Johnson, who West later called her “sister.”

“My respect for you runs deep my friend! the former ballerina, 25, wrote about her story later the same day. “To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The kindest. the most talented. the funniest. the classiest.

Smith tweeted, “Had to dip Lol. »GC Images

Jenner’s Twitter likes aren’t the first time she’s taken to social media to subtly dissuade West.

When the Grammy winner pulled out of Coachella in April, the reality star reacted to the news that The Weeknd was his replacement with praying hand emojis on Instagram.

Jenner liked many of Smith’s tweets, with one reading, “Black Lives Matter.” »GC Images

West wed Kardashian, 41, in May 2014, and the former couple welcomed four children together — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — before the Skims creator broke. files for divorce in February 2021.

When the makeup mogul dated Pete Davidson, West was very vocal about his dislike of the “Saturday Night Live” alum, both during their nine-month relationship and after they called it quits.

Kim was “livid and incredibly upset” by the songwriter’s antics on social media, a source told Page Six after her breakup with Davidson in August.

“It’s just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance for reconciliation,” the insider continued.