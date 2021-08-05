Kendall Jenner sued by Liu Jo

Liu Jo drags Kendall Jenner to court.

The American supermodel seems to have deserted one of the two shootings agreed with the Italian maison.

The wearer should have taken part in the campaigns for the Spring / Summer and Autumn / Winter 2020 collection: the latter was postponed during the first months of last year due to the health emergency.

As TMZ reports, Liu Jo had agreed to pay 1.5 million dollars (1.2 million euros) into Jenner’s coffers for both photo shoots. The supermodel participated in the first session in February 2020, receiving the first tranche of 1.3 million dollars (about 1 million euros).

The second shooting, which had been scheduled in the weeks when infections and victims of Covid-19 were rampant, was postponed to the autumn of 2020, but Kendall “rejected all of Liu Jo’s proposals to reach a compromise”.

The fashion house has come to the conclusion that Kendall does not want to fulfill its contractual obligations and, for this reason, asks Kim Kardashian’s sister for compensation of 1.8 million dollars (1.5 million euros).

Jenner’s lawyers, on the other hand, argue that Liu Jo’s staff is not cooperating and that their client has repeatedly tried to carry out her commitments.

A representative of Society Management told TMZ: “This complaint makes no sense. The Society Management, representing Ms. Kendall Jenner, has repeatedly offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to comply with an agreement, which has been forcibly postponed due to the pandemic».

Also according to TMZ, Kendall has already said she is willing to honor her commitments.