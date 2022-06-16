Kendall Jenner: super sexy, she caused a sensation on the cover of Chinese Vogue in a tight jumpsuit

Kendall Jenner has posed sensually for the cover of the Chinese edition of Vogue magazine. The top model appears transformed.

Kendall Jenner not afraid to take up challenges, to shake up codes. The young woman posed for one of the Chinese version of the magazine vogue. The top model appears in the most original outfits each other. A black jumpsuit, with an XXL belt and necklace, short jet black hair, then in a green outfit, leaning on a tree, wearing matching patterned tights. “Wow!”commented her sister Kylie Jenner, blown away. “I think this is my new favorite cover”commented Gigi Hadidalso a catwalk star.

Mom Jenner, Kris Jenneralso validated the shoot. “So beautiful! Superb!”, she wrote in a burst of undisguised enthusiasm. One more time, Kendall Jenner is all good!

A notoriety that weighed on Kendall Jenner

Already last May, Kendall Jenner gave an interview to Vogue. But this time it was the Hong Kong version. The 25 year old young woman had given herself with an open heart to a darker part of her lifein a video for vogue. The top revealed in keeping up with the Kardashiansat the age of 12, confided suffer from anxiety attacks since she was a child and fear for his mental health which deteriorated as it gained notoriety: “I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in right now is kind of what got him out of control in a way.” she explained before specifying that she had become a hypochondriac