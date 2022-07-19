Kendall Jenner Supports Devin Booker’s NBA 2K23 Coverage

Exes with benefits? Kendall Jenner showed her support for her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker recently with a repost that left fans wondering about their relationship status.

The supermodel, 26, shared the NBA 2K23 video game cover on Thursday, July 7, via her Instagram Stories, which features the 25-year-old Phoenix Suns star dribbling a basketball between her legs.

Although Jenner didn’t provide any additional comment or information in the post, the move made many believe the recently separated exes might be headed for a reunion.

The former couple first sparked reconciliation rumors on June 26 in Malibu, Calif., when an eyewitness told InTouch the couple “looked very cozy” while hanging out.

Several snaps from the outing showed the duo sharing flirtatious looks as Booker flashed a huge grin on his face while talking with his ex.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The 818 Tequila founder, for her part, also posted an eye-catching nude photo of herself sunbathing on the same day and the basketball player “liked” the post shortly after it was shared.

In addition to the Malibu exit, the former couple were spotted again on Friday, July 1, in the Hamptons, just two weeks after making headlines for calling it quits. An insider said We Weekly exclusively that the reality TV star and NBA player arrived at the McNamara liquor store in Bridgehampton around 5 p.m. ET to pick up some booze for the weekend.

“There was no PDA, but they both seemed in good spirits,” the source shared at the time, adding that Jenner had stayed true to her brand by “buying a bottle of her own 818 Tequila.” . The keeping up with the Kardashians alum and the professional athlete also purchased a case of Whispering Angel wine before leaving the store.

We first confirmed Jenner and Booker were an item in June 2020 after they were spotted at a Super Bowl party earlier that year. Although they’ve kept their relationship extremely low-key, the model gave fans a little sneak peek into their romance in February 2021 for Valentine’s Day, just before she and the Michigan native celebrated their first anniversary.

“No, I’m not just dating basketball players,” Jenner joked during the KUWTK reunion special which aired in June 2021. “I’m not ashamed to have a guy and I’m also a real basketball fan…I just feel like it’s a private matter and nobody cares.” other cannot judge or know.”

The reality star also revealed that she would only go public with “serious” relationships, telling Harper’s Bazaar in April 2017, “I think it’s something sacred.”

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

