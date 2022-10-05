Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith Walk Out at Kanye West PFW Show

Family doesn’t always come first. Kendall Jenner apparently taken care of Jaden Smith after he left by Kanye West Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 3.

“I don’t care who it is if I don’t feel the message I’m saying, Black Lives Matter,” Smith, 24, written in a series of tweets after the 42-year-old’s Season 9 clothing line debut, in which he and several models donned shirts that read “White Lives Matter.”

“We demand a more progressive future”, the Pursuit of happiness star continued. “He doesn’t have the full support of the youth.”

Jenner, 26, whose sister Kim Kardashian was married to West for six years before their split in 2021, apparently showed his support for Smith by liking his comments on the show.

The Karate Kid The actor wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out against the “Gold Digger” entertainer after his controversial display.

After West took to social media on Monday to defend his latest collection, vogue collaborating editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson called the clothing line “irresponsible” in a post shared via Instagram. The Grammy winner applauded the writer by sharing screenshots of Karefa-Johnson and saying she was not a “fashion person” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Gigi Hadidwho worked closely with vogue in the past came to the publisher’s defense on Monday, writing to West via Instagram, “You would like to have a percentage of his intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your stuff. She might be the only person who could save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You are a bully and a joke.

The model continued to share posts criticizing the rapper and later reposted a statement from vogue employee Jose Crisales-Unzueta via his Instagram story.

“I was trying very hard not to give this man airtime, but publicly bullying someone who criticizes your work on your massive platform is another level of ridicule for me,” Crisales-Unzueta wrote. . “If you can’t take it, don’t prepare it. If you can’t take the reviews, especially the smart, nuanced, and kind reviews that GKJ provided on yesterday’s show, then don’t do any work for public consecution.

The post continued, “Enough. It’s not smart. It’s not interesting. It’s not nuanced. It’s dangerous.”

vogue also shared their support for Karefa-Johnson, saying they “stand with” their employee who was “personally targeted and bullied”.

West, for his part, defended his creative choices. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now [it’s] more. You’re welcome,” he said via Instagram on Monday. On Tuesday, October 4, however, the Georgia native took to social media to claim that he had met the fashion writer and that the two had “apologized to each other for the way which we felt”.

“I don’t let people go to bed thinking I haven’t met Gabrielle [sic] at 4 p.m. today for 2 hours,” the Heartless rapper wrote via Instagram at the time. “Anna had Baz Luhrmann filmed our meeting and we go up tonight. … It felt like she was being used like Trevor Noah and other black people to talk about my expression. … She disagreed, I disagreed, we disagreed.

West alleged the couple “actually got along” after bonding over the “experience of struggling for acceptance in a world not our own”.