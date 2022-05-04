Kendall Jenner surprises with her MET Gala 2022 look

Kendall Jenner bleaches her eyebrows for the MET Gala 2022

Yesterday afternoon the sisters Kardashians-Jenner They managed to get attention at the MET Gala event, especially the model Kendall Jenner, who opted for a style that was too risky to be true.

On this occasion, the American model has ratified a beauty trend that was not expected at all, bleached eyebrows.

Kendall Jenner went to the MET 2022 gala to make it clear that she is still the queen of fashion.

And it is that the American model appeared in the biggest fashion event with a glamorous black Prada dress.

Even the timeless skirt of the MET dress can’t distract from the really important detail of your look.

The creator of Tequila 818 walked the red carpet at the Met Gala wearing bleached eyebrows, a beauty choice that undoubtedly surprised more than one user on social networks.

There is no doubt that what the model normally wears ends up being an absolute trend for months.

The makeup of the makeup artist, Mary Philips, was made exclusively with products from the cosmetic line of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

On her brows, Kendall wears Kybrow Gel, which gives that fluffy brow effect when combed upwards.

Something that has undoubtedly surprised is that, lately, the model has recently experimented with her beauty look in much more refreshing ways.

Adding to the red-haired mane trend, a wave of fiery locks also flooded Instagram and TikTok beauty accounts.

The truth is that the Met Gala 2022 carpet has surprised us with iconic garments that do justice to this year’s theme: Gilded Glamor.

It celebrates one of the most important eras of fashion in the United States, from traditional costumes to dresses that simulate the Empire State or the Victorian era.

However, some guests have surprised us with completely extravagant costumes that leave the purpose of the event to the imagination.

This is how Kylie Jenner, one of the conventional guests of the night, has left everyone open-mouthed due to her choice this year, wearing a white dress complemented by a cap that is adorned with what may appear as a veil of fiancee.