Kendall Jenner swears by these 5 dress trends

In the excitement of New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner boosted its fashion quotient again. In recent days, the top has multiplied the appearances noticed, offering us a series of variations of dresses right in the trends of the season.

Kendall Jenner Reveals Fall Dress Trends

The knit dress

As she walked to the parade Khaite, Kendall Jenner wore a look signed by the house. The centerpiece of her outfit? A maxi dress in silver knit that she associated with a metallic bag in the same shade, rectangular sunglasses and black sandals.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

The little white dress

It’s not the first time that Kendall Jenner swaps the little black dress for its immaculate counterpart. To attend the men’s final of the US Open 2022, in the company of her fiancé Devin Bookershe opted for a chic look consisting of a white dress and the Sardine handbag Bottega Veneta, a pair of sandals The Row and black rectangular sunglasses Gucci. She upgraded her look with a cap Ralph Lauren royal blue and a matching sweatshirt that she tied at her waist for a sporty touch.