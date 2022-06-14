Kendall Jenner swears by this denim trend

Kendall Jenner has always had a very sure taste. Whether in a vintage dress Dolce & Gabbana at his sister’s wedding Kourtney Kardashian or in a lingerie dress at this year’s Met Gala after party. But what about more casual outfits like T-shirts or jeans? Baggy jeans have ruled the denim world lately. Of Rihanna in Gucci ripped and stilettos Amina Muaddi at Hailey Bieber in its wide model Eytyscelebrities do not budge.

Its must-have

The trend has not spared Kendall Jenner but the straight pants remain the great favorite of the top. Seen in Los Angeles this week, Kendall Jenner has proven that you can never do better than the jeans and T-shirt combo. She opted for a printed model tucked into faded straight jeans that stop at the ankle, enough to draw attention to her preppy-style waxed loafers.

Unparalleled design

This piece fits perfectly into the wardrobe of the moment Kendall Jenner. Since the beginning of the year, she swears only by jeans Danielle of Khaite. Vogue also dubs this model: according to Naomi Smart, the commercial director of British Vogue, these jeans “are unparalleled in lengthening the silhouette.” Continuing about the brand, she claims that “Catherine Holstein, the founder of Khaitehas found the formula for incredibly flattering classic styles that don’t lose their signature style with every wash.”

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello – Janice high waisted straight jeans 590 € Saint Laurent via Net-a-porter.com Khaite – Danielle Straight Jeans 380 € Khaite via Matchesfashion.com

Ganni – High waisted straight jeans 225 € Ganni via Farfetch.com Citizens of Humanity – Charlotte high-rise straight-leg jeans 289 € Citizen of Humanity via Matchesfashion.com

Acne Studios Mece cropped high-rise straight-leg jeans 250 € Acne Studios via Matchesfashion.com Frame Le Original high-rise straight-leg jeans 270 € Frame via MyTheresa.com

Agolde – Lana mid-rise straight jeans 260 € 182 € Agolde via MyTheresa.com Mango – High waisted straight jeans €29.99 €19.99 Mango

Translation by Sarah Mandois

Article originally published on Vogue US

