Kendall Jenner swears by this denim trend
Kendall Jenner has always had a very sure taste. Whether in a vintage dress Dolce & Gabbana at his sister’s wedding Kourtney Kardashian or in a lingerie dress at this year’s Met Gala after party. But what about more casual outfits like T-shirts or jeans? Baggy jeans have ruled the denim world lately. Of Rihanna in Gucci ripped and stilettos Amina Muaddi at Hailey Bieber in its wide model Eytyscelebrities do not budge.
Its must-have
The trend has not spared Kendall Jenner but the straight pants remain the great favorite of the top. Seen in Los Angeles this week, Kendall Jenner has proven that you can never do better than the jeans and T-shirt combo. She opted for a printed model tucked into faded straight jeans that stop at the ankle, enough to draw attention to her preppy-style waxed loafers.
Unparalleled design
This piece fits perfectly into the wardrobe of the moment Kendall Jenner. Since the beginning of the year, she swears only by jeans Danielle of Khaite. Vogue also dubs this model: according to Naomi Smart, the commercial director of British Vogue, these jeans “are unparalleled in lengthening the silhouette.” Continuing about the brand, she claims that “Catherine Holstein, the founder of Khaitehas found the formula for incredibly flattering classic styles that don’t lose their signature style with every wash.”
