Kendall Jenner talks about love for the first time amid her romance with Bad Bunny

24 hours ago
Kendall Jenner He is used to being seen. At the age of 27, this model of prestigious brands has an intense romance with Puerto Rican singer for almost 6 months bad bunny, They were last seen together at a Drake concert where they danced, laughed and enjoyed themselves under everyone’s watch.

At this point in life, Kendall Jenner She embraces her adulthood and is grateful for strong women like her mother and sisters, the Kardashian dynasty, who help shape her sense of self-worth as she continues down the path of growth and change.

