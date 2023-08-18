Kendall Jenner talks about love for the first time amid her romance with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner He is used to being seen. At the age of 27, this model of prestigious brands has an intense romance with Puerto Rican singer for almost 6 months bad bunny, They were last seen together at a Drake concert where they danced, laughed and enjoyed themselves under everyone’s watch.

At this point in life, Kendall Jenner She embraces her adulthood and is grateful for strong women like her mother and sisters, the Kardashian dynasty, who help shape her sense of self-worth as she continues down the path of growth and change.

it’s because of that Kendall Jenner She has carved a niche for herself in fashion and also likes to create an aura of mystery around her. Today she is one of the most sought after models in the fashion and beauty industry and she does not allow herself to show her emotions lightly.

In fact, his sister Kim Kardashian once sued him for dating basketball players and her latest conquest is Puerto Rican. bad bunny, However, this is a touchy subject for Kendall Jenner and she prefers to keep her love life under wraps.

Kendall Jenner does not take it easy in her love life.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Kendall Jenner He made it clear how he views relationships: “I love intensely and unapologetically. I don’t like goodbyes and I will fight not to say goodbyes. I will always fight for relationships. I’ve been like that ever since.” I was young. I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to know me on that level, but that’s okay. I’d rather do that than put myself off something and not give a chance. It entitled.”