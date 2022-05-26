Kendall Jenner target of mockery after his improbable cutting of a cucumber!

A video showing Kendall Jenner cutting a cucumber has recently gone viral… And obviously, this does not really seem to please the young woman!

Kendall Jenner is undoubtedly one of the most popular models of the moment. It’s simple, all brands court it. And the least we can say is that unlike other members of the Kardashian family, the young woman is always far from scandals and controversy. The pretty brunette focuses mainly on her modeling career and her relationship with sportsman Devin Booker.

Only here, the young woman was recently, in spite of herself, the target of many mockeries on the Web. The reason ? Well, a few days ago, we were able to discover Kendall Jenner in an episode of “ The Kardashianss” on Hulu slicing a cucumber.

Kendall Jenner target of mockery

And what looks like a trivial gesture quickly became the source of strong criticism. Because obviously, the young woman absolutely does not know how to cut a cucumber. This one seems to be struggling with the vegetable… Facing her is her mother, Kris Jenner and the least we can say is that the latter seems totally taken aback.

And according to Khloé KardashianKendall Jenner is not at all thrilled with this unexpected little buzz. Indeed, True’s mother spoke on Tuesday in the podcast ” Not Skinny But Not Fat“. She said:

Oh, my God, she’s not happy about that.

Khloé Kardashian then continued:

I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is just. You are the most beautiful human being in the world (…) God bless you. And you can’t cut a fucking cucumber. The world is good. ‘Cause how can you be so perfect? She has a perfect life, a perfect dog, she’s a human gazelle, she walks the catwalks, she’s all these amazing things. Can’t cut a fucking cucumber?

Kendall Jenner faces a clothing problem

Definitely, Kendall Jenner has been talking a lot about her lately… Last weekend, it was the outfit she wore for her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding that sparked strong reactions. And for good reason, the young woman was faced with a big dress problem! Her dress was much too tight so obviously, Kendall Jenner had very difficult to climb the steps of the castle the Brown Castello, where the ceremony took place. His sister Kylie Jenner did not hesitate to share this simply hilarious scene on video!