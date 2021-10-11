KENDALL JENNER TEQUILA COMING SOON • MVC Magazine

“One, dos, tres… Tequila”This is the refrain sung by supermodel Kendall Jenner when she announced her new business: the production of tequila. After months of social media teasers, it now looks like the 25-year-old is marketing her tequila. Long last! Yes why the 818 Tequila is in work in progress for more than four years. This is what we read in Jenner’s post on Instagram.

“This is all we’ve had in the last year and I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on it to have as much fun as we do!” , commented the model.

Kenny’s tequila first circulated on social media on February 8. But the girl doesn’t stop there. There will be three varieties of 818: “Blanco Tequila” aged for less than two months; “Reposado Tequila” aged less than a year; “Añejo Tequila” aged 3 years. The drinks will be made 100% with blue agaves. The name 818 is inspired by the zip code where the Kardashian / Jenner family lives in Calabasas, California. While the distillate will be produced in a plant in Mexico.

However, the most attentive fans have known this for some time. Kendall was spending a significant amount of time in Mexico lately. In fact, in one of his shots of the period, we were able to glimpse an 818 bottle. It was placed in a corner in the background, and from there there was talk of a possible collaboration between the brand and the Kardashian clan.

Loading... Advertisements

The model posted a roundup of photos to reveal the launch of 818, also to show how her brand has already won a number of awards in the liquor world: including Best Reposado Tequila at the World Tequila Awards and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. The 818 Tequila could hit shelves in the spring or summer. At the moment there are no official dates yet.

Will 818 Tequila be the new favorite drink of celebrities? Perhaps. Surely Kendall Jenner will have to face the competition of many other stars who in recent years have become testimonials or have decided to produce their own brand of wine or spirits. A few names? Brother-in-law Travis Scott, Adam Levin, Ryan Reynolds, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Diane Keaton, Jay-Z, George Clooney, Drew Barrymore, Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, Justin Timberlake.