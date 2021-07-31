Kendall Jenner: the clue that the relationship with Devin Booker is continuing















There is an update on the love life of Kendall Jenner, or rather a possible confirmation of the fact that he would still be attending Devin Booker.

the Basketball player has reposted in the Stories a photo that the 25-year-old supermodel posted on her feed. It is an image that portrays her from above while sunbathing in a bikini by the pool.

Devin repost kendall’s post on his story “WHEW 😰” ITS OFFICIALLY 🙏🥺 pic.twitter.com/CCC750VCpy — booken (@kendallxdevin) January 21, 2021

The 24-year-old added the inscription “Whew“ (a kind of wow) and the emoji with the mouth open and the droplet of sweat, as if to say that that photo raises the temperature.

is from spring 2020 that there is talk of the fact that Kendall Jenner would be with Devin Booker, accomplices several sightings together.

During the summer fans had noticed on Instagram an exchange between the model and the NBA basketball player who knew a lot about flirting.

Shortly after, they had been photographed going to dinner and again while they were engaged in demonstrations of affection in public on the beach of Malibu.

