Kendall Jenner: the first L’Oreal influencer

“Because I’m worth it” is perhaps the most famous slogan in women’s advertising history. loreal paris They invented it 60 years ago in their marketing department and it was made by a woman. Since then we have all said it once in our lives.

The Parisian brand has been chosen to identify with women around the world Ambassadors of famous models and celebrities, of all ages, ethnicities and styles, representing the brand’s female consumers who aim for what is known as accessible luxury. In recent years, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Aniston, Helen Mirren, jane fondTo And camila cabello They are common faces. The last option surprised me a lot: Model Kendall Jenner,

And I was surprised because, although she is a professional model, the truth is that she has her origins as an influencer for one of the most successful, but criticized and controversial reality shows of the last 20 years: The Kardashians.

Kendall And the youngest of the girls, Kylie, was “fillers” on her mom Kris Jenner and her older sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe’s reality show, which launched in 2007 on E! Entertainment “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which basically deals with the millionaire heiresses of lawyer Kardashian (famous for being part of the legal team defending OJ) Simpson is the product of a relationship between matriarch Kris and Olympic medalist Bruce Jenner, who is today the trans woman Caitlyn Jenner, after he murdered his wife Nicole and young children in 1994.

Who is Kendall Jenner?

Kendall She is the last Kardashian at 27, started her career at 13 and is to Gen Z what Kate Moss was to women of the ’90s. So far, Jenner has been the face of American accessible luxury brands par excellence: Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors and the luxury Dolce & Gabbana and even some haute couture. Dior and Balmain.

Kendall’s target audience is girls and gay and non-binary youth aged 25-30 who grew up with her (Statista UK count) and boasts a growing community of 350 million followers across all her networks (where she, along with her sisters Kim and Kylie She goes). According to Forbes, he earns $4 million a year, and has also launched a brand of tequila, his favorite drink.

what was the first; Egg or Chicken?

Although the brand constantly works with influencers of all levels (from nano and micro to large scale) among its stars, Kendall is the first of its kind; It reflects what L’Oréal is looking for: leadership, empowerment, courage, freedom and security in your life and digital life.

Of all the Kardashians, she’s the one who has enjoyed the best public image alongside her 18-year-old younger sister, Kylie, who already has her own line of cosmetics of the same name under the Coty operation. While the older sisters had to prove that they weren’t just the product of a reality show, the question remains whether the reality show led them or it was the modeling. In Kendall and Kylie’s case, I’d choose the latter.

the power of gen z

“L’Oréal Paris is honored to announce our collaboration with one of the most powerful women in the world. This is a new milestone in our mission to empower all women, wherever they are. at any other time, Kendall Jenner He may have been as successful as he is now, but his worth, his choices and his image may have been defined or even controlled by others. She embodies everything Gen-Z is all about, she carries her own image, grows proudly in her self-esteem, and inspires others to do the same. Delphine Viguère-Hovais has been announced as the Global President of L’Oréal Paris.

Jenner’s first campaign will be for L’Oréal Paris’ long-wearing lipstick from Infallible, the franchise comes with the tagline: “I’m not infallible, but my makeup is,” and the line stands out because it’s actually , she is nobody infallible, not even the supermodel-influencer of the time, symbolized before and after in advertising for the world’s most powerful female firm.

