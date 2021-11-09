News

Kendall Jenner: the new look with a long Bottega Veneta dress

The outfit was completed with a pair of Agmes gold earrings and a Monica Vinader chain bracelet. Thus Kendall turned into a magnificent summer muse. The textured material of Bottega’s dress and striking color made it stand out in every photo, while the pom-pom details Lee used to grace the neckline and pockets added a playful finishing touch. Tactile fun was at the heart of the designer’s vision for the season, and celebrities enjoyed incorporating these ideas into their wardrobes. Some opted for a complete look just like Kendall (see other devotees of Lee like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber), while others sported the brand’s Cassette bag or Dream sandals with their outfits. Both cases show how important the impact of the materials is.

While Kendall Jenner isn’t against traditional summer style – just last week she was sharing bikini selfies – her latest look offered a new perspective on what to wear in hot weather. With its soft silhouette, bold color and the ability to pack without having to worry about ironing, the Bottega suit was an ideal choice for yacht hopping, lounging, and internet attention.

