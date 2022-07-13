Kendall Jenner: this post that casts doubt on her breakup with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker broke up around mid-June. An alleged break since the reality star showed his support for the basketball player on his Instagram story on Thursday, July 7.

In mid-June, Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, had announced their separation. An announcement followed by a rather daring post from the reality star who had shared a photo of her with her butt up a few days later. In any case, fans are once again in doubt about this breakup after Kendall Jenner’s July 7 post. In her story, Kim Kardashian’s sister had shared the cover NBA 2K23 with Devin Booker well presented. A photo of which she refrained from putting a caption.

What is certain is that the reality star shows his support for the player of the Phoenix Suns. Recall that it is EntertainmentTonight that a source had announced the breakup of the couple. “Kendall feels likethey follow different paths“, had in particular entrusted this source. “She and Booker had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page“, another source told the media. However, a week later their separationthe couple was still photographed together at the branch of SohoHouse in Malibu.

Kendall is considering becoming a mom?

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall had confided in the fact of being the only Kardashian-Jenner sister not to be a mother yet. Although she confessed thatshe was excited to be an aunt again, Kendall Jenner visibly thinks of the day when it will be her turn to be a mother. “Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real to me these days. Like the day was coming for me“, she expressed while browsing a baby store with Khloé.

Moreover, in a previous episode, it was the momager, Kris Jenner, who had spoken to him about this possibility. “I was just thinking, maybe it’s time to, you know, have a baby“, had confided Kris Jenner. Except that the idea did not please the model that much. “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what? This is my life. I don’t know if I’m ready yet“, Kendall Jenner had replied to Kris Jenner. “I still have a lot to discover before welcoming a child into my life”, she added.