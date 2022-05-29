Kendall Jenner threatens Internet users who would mention her “strange” toes by posting a funny photo!

Kendall Jenner never misses an opportunity to get noticed. Very active on social networks, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian has just shocked the Web with a brand new publication. This Saturday, April 2, 2022, the pretty brunette shared a photo of her wearing a sublime ultra-tight tie-dye dress. An additional opportunity for the star to display her dream body and generous curves. Between her flat stomach and her perfectly shaped hips, Kris Jenner’s daughter literally set her Instagram account on fire. Thanks to this post, the model will even have collected more than 8 million likes. The mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago therefore has to worry…

Especially since many Internet users commented on the snapshot of Devin Booker’s companion. ” She is so cute “wrote a fan. ” You have never been so beautiful added another. But if Kendall Jenner was very beautiful, some admirers did not fail to notice a surprising detail… at the level of her feet. Aware of her flaws, the muse of the famous brand Messika had also warned her subscribers about hurtful remarks about her toes. ” I block all toe comments “, she said in the caption.

A threat which, of course, had the opposite effect since Internet users were quick to share their opinion. Fortunately, they weren’t too hard on the pretty brunette… Quite the contrary. Kylie Jenner has also noted that she loved them. Khloé, for her part, launched friendly ” I like your big toes “. Would Kendall Jenner be complexed by the shape of her feet? One thing is certain, her fans will always be there to remind her how much she is. perfect “.

VB

