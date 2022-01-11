Kendall Jenner too sexy for a wedding, she defends herself against the accusations

In November of last year, Kendall Jenner was the bridesmaid at the wedding of dear friend Lauren Perez and, from what can be seen from the photos of that day, the eyes were more on the bridesmaid than on the bride. The very provocative outfit of the supermodel, as expected, did not go unnoticed and indeed, it sparked a fuss on social media, with people accusing Kendall of having completely eclipsed the real star of the evening.

It all started in these days, when Lauren Perez shared on her Instagram profile some memories of that day, in which of course the beautiful Kendall also appears. Social media users certainly did not spare themselves in the comments, coming to define the dress, formed by thin strips of black fabric, completely inappropriate for a wedding and even shameful. Another user commented by highlighting how in every photo of the reception you see the bridesmaid first, or the nightmare of any bride at her wedding.

To tell the truth Kendall Jenner, like all the other bridesmaids, during the ceremony wore a long blue dress, identical to that of the others and which certainly highlighted the bride more. The change of clothes it therefore took place on the occasion of the reception, for which all the guests changed, favoring more comfortable clothes and shoes, in view of the balls.

Kendall Jenner outfit: the photos of the reception

The wrath of social media was concentrated entirely in the comments of an Instagram post by the bride Lauren Perez on December 31, in which she remembered the happiest day of her 2021. Also in the comments of the post in question, now blocked to avoid receiving further hate, Kendall Jenner had however dissolved all doubts, explaining that obviously had received approval of the bride. The model also recalled that the reception had taken place on a Florida beach and therefore also for that reason her outfit was particularly light.