Kendall Jenner unveils a HUGE scorpion tattoo on her buttocks, her fans are in love

Kendall Jenner takes her astrological sign seriously. And the highest paid model in the world did not hesitate to show it openly. Kim Kardashian’s half-sister even does it in a magazine cover. And she is not not very dressed… which is reminiscent of his very first contract.

Kendall Jenner started her career at 18

The young woman remembers her first ‘fashion show’, which took place in 2014. For Vogue, she confides. At 18, Kendall Jenner was remained impassive before the demands of Marc Jacobs. This would have asked him to parade in a transparent top and with discolored eyebrows.

Kendall Jenner says: “I remember getting a call from my agent. Marc and Katie wanted me in this sheer top. I said ‘I am. It does not bother me. I agree about the nipple. »

The model quickly became comfortable with the greatest designers

The model continues the secrets: “It didn’t make me more nervous. I was just like ‘Cool, it’s their vision, let’s go.‘ So I was totally comfortable. » Kendall Jenner smiles to see these photos in an album created by Vogue.

The pretty brunette says: “I had just turned 18. » And Kendall Jenner ends her anecdote about this first fashion show: “I actually couldn’t believe I was there. I was quite relaxed, even though my breasts were showing. » Since then, the young woman has participated in many events in the fashion world.

Kendall Jenner is proud of her star sign

But this Thursday, September 29, the 26-year-old model appeared on a snapshot in which she was almost naked. This photo is part of a series by Stevie Dance for issue 47 of The Pop Mag. We see Kendall Jenner showing off a huge scorpion tattoo that is located on her buttock. Besides, the model also shared the photo on her Instagram account.

The young woman wrote in description: “We get it, you’re Scorpio. » But it’s not a real tattoo. Indeed, this one was painted by hand by Fara Homidi. And we can say that the web did not hide its pleasure in front of this shot of Kendall Jenner!