Kendall Jenner upset by mockery and parodies after surreal “cucumber” scene (video)

Kendall Jenner was slammed for being so “out of touch” and “rich” that she couldn’t even cut a cucumber properly on an episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. In the images, the model can be seen struggling with the food she can’t cut, under the dumbfounded gaze of her mother Kris Jenner.

“I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional at all“, she said while slicing the vegetable dangerously close to her fingers.

“Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fucking cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever seen“, wrote a viewer in a tweet, shared by the founder of Tequila 818.

READ ALSO THE ARTICLE: Kendall Jenner does not know how to cut a cucumber: Internet users dumbfounded (video)

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that her sister is “not happy” that this video of her trying to cut a cucumber has gone viral. “Oh my god she ain’t happy about it“, explained the 26-year-old model’s big sister on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday.I feel so bad“.

The Good American founder clarified that Kendall has so much going for her that she had to have a flaw. “I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is just. You are the most beautiful human being in the world (…) God bless you. And you don’t know how to cut a fucking cucumber“, did she say. “The world is good. ‘Cause she’s like… how can you be so perfect? She has a perfect life, a perfect dog, she’s a human gazelle, she walks the catwalks, she’s all these amazing things. Can’t you cut a fucking cucumber?“

Kardashian then joined the countless people who poked fun at Kendall’s questionable cutting technique.

“I was just confused as to why she was positioned that way. We do not know“, she said, adding: “But I love him. She is so perfect.“

The former “Revenge Body” host also said she would be happy to teach her sister the proper way to cut the vegetable.

“Please come and stay with me for a week“, she joked. “But I’ll teach him how to cut a cucumber.”

Since then, several parodies have appeared on social networks, where we see people carrying out simple tasks in clumsy ways.

—